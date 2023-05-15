Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 44,463 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,463 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.98% of DCP Midstream worth $79,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.51 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCP. US Capital Advisors cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

