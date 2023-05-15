Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 200,098 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $68,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

