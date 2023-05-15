Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 419,338 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,338 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $54,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.54 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

