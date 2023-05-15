Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,775 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 82.66% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $81,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

