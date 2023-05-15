Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $86 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PWR opened at $173.35 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

