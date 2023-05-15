Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $96,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.