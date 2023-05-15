Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $61,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after acquiring an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $182.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.