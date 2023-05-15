Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $64,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $359.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,178. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

