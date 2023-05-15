MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,346 shares of company stock worth $308,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

