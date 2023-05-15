MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 14,574 Shares

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,886,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,242.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU remained flat at $3.20 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

