Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 335,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,829. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,386.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,960. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,488.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,470.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

