Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $121,468.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00008514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,411,917 coins and its circulating supply is 17,101,904 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,405,836 with 17,099,851 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.25076533 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $138,927.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.