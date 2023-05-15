Metawar Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $52.83 million and approximately $8.88 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00025159 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

