Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

MRUS opened at $20.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

