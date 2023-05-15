Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 904,700 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MACK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,200. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.39 million, a PE ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 160,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,412,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

