Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $465.80

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 465.80 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 463.73 ($5.85), with a volume of 7826360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.60 ($5.82).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.06) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,894.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,375.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($153,970.73). Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

