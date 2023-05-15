Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,672,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 1,402,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MDEVF stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

