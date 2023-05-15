Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $208.95 on Monday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $129.65 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

