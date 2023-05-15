Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of MEDAF stock traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,769. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is 0.18.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

