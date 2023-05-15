McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2,045.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,156,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,804,000 after acquiring an additional 195,260 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.85 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

