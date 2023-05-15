Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 483,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW remained flat at $37.85 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,362. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.