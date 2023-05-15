Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PBR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,216,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,648,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 44.46%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

