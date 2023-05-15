Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. JD.com makes up 0.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in JD.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 559,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in JD.com by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 31,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

JD.com Trading Up 5.0 %

JD stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,315. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

