Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,540 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 2.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Kanzhun worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Up 4.0 %

About Kanzhun

Shares of BZ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 342,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,187. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

