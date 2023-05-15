Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ASR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $286.69. 6,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,262. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $269.93. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

