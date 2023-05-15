MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $656.00 million-$656.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.52 million.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
- Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.