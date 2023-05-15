MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $656.00 million-$656.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.52 million.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

