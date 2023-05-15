Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.45. 749,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $361.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

