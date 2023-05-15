Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.36. 160,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,798. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.