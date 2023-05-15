Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.