Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:MCHX remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,473. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

