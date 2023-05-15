Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

