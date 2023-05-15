Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 17,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

