Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.45.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

