Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $236.47 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $606.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.