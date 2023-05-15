Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

