Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 179,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,299,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,910,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.68 and its 200 day moving average is $580.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

