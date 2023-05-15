Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.
Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $962.10 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
