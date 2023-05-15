Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.09.

NSC stock opened at $211.91 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

