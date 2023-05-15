Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

