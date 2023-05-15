Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.