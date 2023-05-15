Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,170 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

