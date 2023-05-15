Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $182,680.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.42 or 0.99969751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000569 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $961,877.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

