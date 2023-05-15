Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 862,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,659,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

