Magellan Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,627 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,133 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,288. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

