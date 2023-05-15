MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

MGNX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

