Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Acquires A$25,932.96 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$178.85 ($121.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,932.96 ($17,641.47).

Rebecca McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Rebecca McGrath sold 288 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$176.78 ($120.26), for a total transaction of A$50,912.06 ($34,634.06).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.35. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

