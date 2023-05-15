M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises approximately 3.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 7.60% of M/I Homes worth $96,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,551 shares of company stock worth $3,454,742. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. 69,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.91.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

