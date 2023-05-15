Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 4,285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYSCF. Citigroup lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS LYSCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.88. 24,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,770. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

