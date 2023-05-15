LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.60.
Separately, HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $192.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.98. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $199.75.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
