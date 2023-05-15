LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.60.

Separately, HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $192.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.98. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $199.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.2053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

