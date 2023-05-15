Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in April

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 699,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LKCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. 174,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Luokung Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

